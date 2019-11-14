Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Grabs 10 boards Wednesday
Okogie (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) scored six points with 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Okogie had an off night with his shot but still contributed a season-high 10 rebounds. He continues to be a sparkplug off the bench, but his value has mostly been on defense.
