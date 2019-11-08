Play

Okogie will come off the bench Friday against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Okogie tallied seven points, four rebounds and two assists in a spot start Tuesday versus the Grizzlies, but coach Ryan Saunders prefers to have him come off the bench. Okogie's stat line shouldn't be affected much, given that his starting job Tuesday didn't come with a larger workload.

