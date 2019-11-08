Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Headed to bench Friday
Okogie will come off the bench Friday against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Okogie tallied seven points, four rebounds and two assists in a spot start Tuesday versus the Grizzlies, but coach Ryan Saunders prefers to have him come off the bench. Okogie's stat line shouldn't be affected much, given that his starting job Tuesday didn't come with a larger workload.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Limited production in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Picks up start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Struggles with shot•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Option picked up•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Steady contributions Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 11 points in win•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.