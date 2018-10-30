Okogie tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 124-120 victory over the Lakers.

Okogie remained in the starting lineup with Andrew Wiggins (quad) still on the sidelines. Okogie came through with the best performance of his short career, finishing with 17 points while chipping in across the board. He has tremendous upside and has certainly shown enough to earn himself more playing time moving forward. Wiggins will likely move straight back into the starting lineup once he returns but Okogie is worth keeping an eye on to see if he can keep things going. Coach Tom Thibodeau is known for running a shallow rotation and so Okogie is still going to be a risky play once Wiggins does return.