Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: In starting lineup Wednesday
Okogie will start in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
With Robert Covington, Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague all out with ankle injuries, Okogie will enter the starting lineup alongside Tyus Jones and Andrew Wiggins. Okogie has made seven starts in his rookie season, and he is averaging 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds across nearly 30 minutes per game.
