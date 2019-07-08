Okogie totaled 15 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes in Sunday's 90-66 win over the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Timberwolves fans and fantasy players alike are very familiar with Okogie, who served as an ample injury replacement in Minnesota's backcourt last season. Okogie is currently in the driver's seat for a starting role, but he'll face some competition from rookie Jarrett Culver and Keita Bates-Diop.