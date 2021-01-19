Okogie (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

The 22-year-old has been listed as probable over the past week while working his way back from the left hamstring strain that caused a six-game absence, and he's still not fully past the injury. Okogie has had a minor offensive role since returning from the injury, and he's averaging 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 23 minutes through three games.