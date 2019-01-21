Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Limited minutes in victory
Okogie tallied four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block over 11 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 116-114 win over the Suns.
Okogie drew his ninth consecutive start Sunday, but his 11 minutes were his fewest since joining the Timberwolves' top unit. He ran into some foul trouble that ended up limited his playing time, but Okogie's use had been trending downward anyway following Derrick Rose's return from an ankle injury Jan. 11. The 20-year-old rookie doesn't warrant ownership in most leagues with 14 or fewer teams.
