Okogie had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT), four rebounds and two assists during Minnesota's 137-121 loss at Memphis on Wednesday.

Okogie got a rare start and while he wasn't heavily involved on offense, he made the most of it by missing just one shot and grabbing four rebounds. His role for Friday's matchup against the Warriors will depend on the availability of Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring), but he shouldn't be nothing more than a bench player on the long-term picture.