Okogie (hamstring) provided six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 20 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 96-88 win over the Spurs.

Okogie had started on the wing in the Wolves' first three games, but since he had missed the subsequent six contests with a hamstring injury, the 22-year-old was reintegrated into the rotation as a bench player. His return left no room in the rotation for Jake Layman, who didn't play in a coach's decision. Okogie could eventually reclaim a 30-minute role once he fully ramps up, with Jarrett Culver the most likely candidate to lose work in that scenario.