Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Logs 21 minutes despite elbow issue
Okogie had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the Warriors.
Okogie was able to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injury and contributed across every statistical category. Moreover, Okogie has now gone for double figures in scoring in consecutive contests, this after eight straight single-digit efforts to close out the month of December. He's mainly a factor on the defensive end, but Okogie could be in line to deliver another decent line during Sunday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...