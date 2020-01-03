Okogie had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the Warriors.

Okogie was able to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injury and contributed across every statistical category. Moreover, Okogie has now gone for double figures in scoring in consecutive contests, this after eight straight single-digit efforts to close out the month of December. He's mainly a factor on the defensive end, but Okogie could be in line to deliver another decent line during Sunday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.