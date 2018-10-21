Okogie posted six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 loss to the Mavericks.

With Jimmy Butler (rest) off the court, the T-Wolves elected to give Okogie the starting nod. Coach Tom Thibodeau expressed confidence in the first-round pick from Georgia Tech by giving him plenty of floor time so far, and it appears that the 6-4 guard has cemented himself in the second unit. He has the skills to spell anyone in the backcourt and even relieved Andrew Wiggins frequently in the preseason. His fantasy relevance is limited as long as Butler keeps playing, but he's worth a stash if you think Butler's days are numbered.