Okogie closed with zero points (0-1 FG) and one block in seven minutes during Tuesday's 128-125 loss to the Pelicans.

Okogie continues to disappoint and his playing time finally reflected what has been highly inadequate production thus far this season. Despite having an opportunity to start over the past few weeks, Okogie has not even sniffed 12-team value, making him a non-factor in just about every league moving forward.