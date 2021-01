Okogie (hamstring) is without a timetable to return from his strained left hamstring, per coach Ryan Saunders, Dane Moore of BlueWire reports.

Sunday will mark Okogie's third straight absence, and it sounds as though he'll likely miss a few more games. Saunders said Okogie was able to go through "cutting and moving" during pregame Sunday, but he still needs to "cross certain thresholds" before returning to game action.