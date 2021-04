Okogie (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Okogie was probable for Friday's matchup, so it's not very surprising to see him suit up after missing one game due to a personal matter. Okogie had started the two games prior to his absence and averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest during that time.