Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Officially cleared
Okogie (elbow) is available for Thursday's game against Golden State.
Okogie was deemed probable due to an elbow issue, but he'll be ready to roll off the bench Thursday evening. He's averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 boards in his last four matchups as a reserve.
