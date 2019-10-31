Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Option picked up
The Timberwolves exercised the third-year option on Okogie's rookie contract, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Okogie has been a steady contributor off the bench for the Timberwolves this season, appearing in all four games and posting averages of 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 20.3 minutes per tilt.
