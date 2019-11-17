Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Out Saturday
Okogie (knee) won't play Saturday against the Rockets, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Okogie is a late scratch due to left knee soreness. In his place, Jarrett Culver, Jake Layman and Treveon Graham could see extra minutes.
