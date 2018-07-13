Okogie is out for Friday's summer league game due to a sprained right pinky finger.

The 20th pick in this year's draft, Okogie will get Friday off, as there's little reason to push through the injury considering it's summer league. Across four contests, he's averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks across 32.6 minutes.