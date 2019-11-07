Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Picks up start
Okogie is starting at shooting guard Wednesday agains the Grizzlies, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
With Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) both unavailable Wednesday, the Timberwolves will go with Okogie and Jarrett Culver in their backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins starts at small forward over Treveon Graham. Through six games this season, Okogie is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 assists in 22.0 minutes.
