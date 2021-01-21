Okogie (hamstring) will play and start in Wednesday's game against Orlando, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Okogie has appeared on the injury report every time since he returned to the lineup on Jan. 10 but has played the past three games. Make that a fourth Wednesday, as the guard will start his third straight matchup against the Magic.
