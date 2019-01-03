Okogie posted three points (0-4 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Celtics.

Okogie drew the start in place of Robert Covington (ankle) but was limited by foul trouble and his inability to find an offensive rhythm. It's unclear whether Covington, Jeff Teague (ankle), or Derrick Rose (ankle) will return for Friday's matchup with the Magic, but if not Okogie would likely be in line for another plentiful load of minutes.