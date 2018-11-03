Okogie produced 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Warriors.

Okogie played 25 minutes off the bench Friday and performed well in that time. We continue to wait for an outcome in the Jimmy Butler situation, thus leaving Okogie in fantasy limbo for the time being. If and when Butler is moved, Okogie could move into the standard league discussion. Until then, he is more of a deep league player but owners everywhere will need to keep a close eye on the situation.