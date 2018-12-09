Okogie ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to Portland.

Okogie played 26 minutes off the Timberwolves bench Saturday, picking up some additional time in lieu of the injured Robert Covington (knee). The production was far from spectacular but he certainly brings the energy when he is on the floor and the hope is that coach Tom Thibodeau can eventually find a way to get him on the floor with some regularity. Until then, Okogie has value in deep leagues only and even that is limited.