Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays 27 minutes Monday
Okogie totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 132-105 victory over the Kings.
Okogie, along with a number of other second unit players, saw a nice amount of playing time Monday. This game was over after the first quarter which meant a number of the starters were rested during the second half. Okogie had a number of highlight plays and if he ever finds a way to get some consistent playing time, he would be worth a look in standard formats.
