Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays nine minutes in Friday's loss
Okogie had one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, and one steal in nine minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime loss to the Hawks.
Okogie was the lone member of the nine-man rotation to earn less than 10 minutes. The rookie is unreliable in most leagues given his inconsistent playing time and the fact that he's a defensive specialist who mainly provides energy at this stage of his career.
