Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays team-high 29 minutes in Friday's loss
Okogie finished with four points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 125-95 loss to the Bucks.
Okogie earned a team-high minute total, albeit in a game that was a blowout by halftime. Coming off a double-double versus the Raptors and filling in as a starter for the second straight tilt sans Andrew Wiggins (quadriceps), Okogie really struggled with his shot. With that being said, the rookie should be expected to go through the highs and lows, especially if coach Tom Thibodeau continues to trust him as part of the regular rotation. It's unclear whether Wiggins will be ready to go for Monday's matchup with the Lakers, but if not Okogie could draw yet another start.
