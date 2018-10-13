Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays well in spot start
Okogie had 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 143-121 preseason loss to the Bucks.
Okogie was given the nod as the starter, replacing Andrew Wiggins who was away from the team for personal reasons. In 23 minutes, Okogie was able to contribute in a number of areas and was one of the bright spots on an otherwise ordinary night for the Wolves. He is in a position to provide some nice energy off the bench should coach Tom Thibodeau give him the opportunity. His value lies purely in deeper formats at this stage but there is some nice dynasty upside there.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Struggles with shot in Sunday's start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting in Sunday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Records three blocks in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Out with sprained finger•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Fills up stat sheet in Summer League start•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...