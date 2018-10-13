Okogie had 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 143-121 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Okogie was given the nod as the starter, replacing Andrew Wiggins who was away from the team for personal reasons. In 23 minutes, Okogie was able to contribute in a number of areas and was one of the bright spots on an otherwise ordinary night for the Wolves. He is in a position to provide some nice energy off the bench should coach Tom Thibodeau give him the opportunity. His value lies purely in deeper formats at this stage but there is some nice dynasty upside there.