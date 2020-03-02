Okogie offered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Okogie has posted two rejections in two of the last three games and has earned at least 20 minutes in six straight showings. Still, his defensive ability doesn't always translate into counting stats, and Okogie's offense remains a work in progress. As such, he's only a viable option in deeper leagues.