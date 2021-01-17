Okogie (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Okogie was probable for Friday's matchup before it was postponed, and he carries the same designation heading into Monday's contest. He's appeared in each of the past two games, totaling nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks over 47 minutes during that time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Logs 20 minutes in return•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Active with limitations•