Okogie (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Okogie is dealing with a bothersome left hamstring strain, but he's played in each of the past four games. He's started each of the past three, averaging 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 24.7 minutes.