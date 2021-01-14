Okogie (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Okogie has been dealing with a strained hamstring lately, but he's played in each of the past two games, totaling nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 47 minutes. Chances are, he'll see the court again Friday.
