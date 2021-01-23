Okogie (hamstring) is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Okogie has received this same designation for the previous four games and ultimately played through it. However, it should be noted Saturday's game is the second night of a back-to-back set. Still, the second-year wing looks on track to suit up. He recorded just three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT), one rebound and two assists across 19 minutes in Friday's loss to the Hawks.