Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Probable Wednesday
Okogie is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks due to a right elbow injury, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Okogie presumably picked up the injury during Monday's win over the Nets. A confirmation on his status may arrive following the Timberwolves' morning shootaround.
