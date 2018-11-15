Okogie scored 11 points with five rebounds, three steals and an assist in 17 minutes in Wednesday's win over New Orleans. He was 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Okogie provided a spark with several hustle plays that should keep him in the mix off the bench. He played 17 minutes in the first game with new acquisitions Robert Covington and Dario Saric in the mix. While that's lower than his 25.1 minutes per game average, it shows he can still be a factor off the bench.