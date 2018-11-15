Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Provides spark off bench
Okogie scored 11 points with five rebounds, three steals and an assist in 17 minutes in Wednesday's win over New Orleans. He was 3-of-5 from three-point range.
Okogie provided a spark with several hustle plays that should keep him in the mix off the bench. He played 17 minutes in the first game with new acquisitions Robert Covington and Dario Saric in the mix. While that's lower than his 25.1 minutes per game average, it shows he can still be a factor off the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays 25 minutes Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Impressive performance Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Plays team-high 29 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...