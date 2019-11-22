Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable for Saturday
Okogie will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness.
Okogie was given the green light to play Wednesday against Utah, but it appears his knee is still giving him issues. His availability should come into focus closer to Saturday's tip.
