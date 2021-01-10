The Timberwolves list Okogie (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

After missing six consecutive games, Okogie appears close to a return after he was cleared to resume practicing days earlier. That said, the Timberwolves are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, so the team may want the opportunity to evaluate Okogie in more practice before inserting him back into the rotation. An official call on his status should arrive during warmups prior to Sunday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff.