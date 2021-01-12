Okogie (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
After returning from a strained hamstring and playing 20 minutes during Sunday's win over the Spurs, Okogie has once again landed on the injury report due to the injury. There's a chance he aggravated the issue Sunday, but he could just be dealing with typical soreness following a return.
