Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable Monday
Okogie (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Jazz, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Okogie has been battling left knee soreness dating back to Saturday and had to be sidelined versus the Rockets as a result. The 2018 first-round pick will likely be game-time call Monday.
