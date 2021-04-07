Okogie is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers due to a personal matter.
Okogie has started the past two games for the Timberwolves. If he's sidelined -- a distinct possibility -- Jarrett Culver and Jake Layman could see more minutes. The Wolves have already announced that Layman will get the start at small forward.
