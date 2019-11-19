Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable Wednesday
Okogie (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Okogie returned to the court following a one-game absence due to knee pain, but he's landed on the injury report again. More information on his status may arrive after the Wolves' morning shootaround.
