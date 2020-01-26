Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Quiet off bench in loss
Okogie accrued five points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Thunder.
In the first game of this back-to-back set, Okogie went for 17 points, six boards, four assists and three steals on 66.7 percent shooting, and 5-of-5 from the line. This second outing wasn't nearly as productive for the 21-year old. Okogie had been playing at a top 100 level in nine-category leagues over the last two weeks prior to this game, putting up solid hustle stats, and shooting 50.9 percent from the field over that span. With Robert Covington looking like a sought-after commodity, Okogie is an intriguing player to keep an eye on as the trade deadline approaches.
