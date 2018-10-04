Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Records three blocks in Wednesday's loss
Okogie offered eight points (1-3 FG, 6-6 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 loss to the Clippers.
Okogie has been solid through two preseason games, as the rookie posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes in his debut versus the Warriors. Coach Tom Thibodeau typically doesn't trust young players to take on big roles, and that could be the case for Okogie as well. With that being said, if he keeps up this level of play, the team's lack of depth along the wing could help solidify Okogie's inclusion in the regular rotation.
