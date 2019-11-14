Okogie is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Okogie made his second start of the season Monday and had two points, four rebounds and three turnovers in 25 minutes, but he'll return to a bench role Wednesday. Jeff Teague (illness) returns from a four-game absence, which figures to cut into Okogie's playing time (27.3 minutes over the last six games).