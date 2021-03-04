Okogie will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets.
The 22-year-old started the last two games but will take a seat after putting up two points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes Sunday. Okogie was averaging 11.6 minutes over the previous seven games before entering the lineup, so he may revert to a limited role. Jake Layman is starting in his place for Minnesota.
