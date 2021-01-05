Okogie (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Okogie will miss his third game in a row due to a strained left hamstring. The 22-year-old was at least able to go through shootaround and is hopeful to be ready to return Thursday against Portland.
