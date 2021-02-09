Okogie contributed 11 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 127-122 loss to Dallas.

Okogie moved back into the starting lineup and despite not missing a shot, he still failed to deliver a fantasy line worthy of standard league discussion. He has been given plenty of opportunities this season but is yet to cash in. At this point, he should be viewed as a backend steals streamer at best.