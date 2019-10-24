Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 11 points in win
Okogie scored 11 points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) with three assists, three rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn.
While Okogie came off the bench and didn't get significant minutes, he was on the floor defending a red-hot Kyrie Irving (50 points) on the final possession in overtime (where Irving missed a shot). His defensive effort late in the game could bode well for him getting a larger role off the bench, and he could still factor in as a starter at small forward where playing time may be fluid.
