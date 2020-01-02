Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 12 in close loss
Okogie had 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Bucks.
Okogie played despite dealing with elbow soreness and snapped an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring. The absences of Jeff Teague (knee), Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (toe) may have had something to do with this, but regardless Okogie will look to build on this solid effort heading into Thursday's matchup versus the Warriors.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Available Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Probable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Shifts to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores just two points Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores in double digits again•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...