Okogie had 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Bucks.

Okogie played despite dealing with elbow soreness and snapped an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring. The absences of Jeff Teague (knee), Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (toe) may have had something to do with this, but regardless Okogie will look to build on this solid effort heading into Thursday's matchup versus the Warriors.