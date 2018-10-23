Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 12 points in Monday's win
Okogie totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 101-91 win over the Pacers.
Okogie shifted back to a reserve role with Jimmy Butler (rest) making his return to the lineup. However, Andrew Wiggins (quadriceps) exited the game in the first half, which resulted in the rookie being called upon to play plenty of minutes. It's unclear whether Wiggins will suit up for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, but if not Okogie may be relied on to play 20-plus minutes once again.
