Okogie started at small forward and scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) with four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over Detroit.
Okogie played the second most minutes on the team and was in the game for the key final minutes of the game. The defensive-minded guard/wing should be a steady presence in the lineup on a team otherwise in need of defense. He will need to improve his contributions on the offensive end to maintain his playing time, so his output and shooting were encouraging after a positive preseason.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Draws another preseason start•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Posts two swats against Dallas•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Stays in starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores career-high 23•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Enters starting lineup•