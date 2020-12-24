Okogie started at small forward and scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) with four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

Okogie played the second most minutes on the team and was in the game for the key final minutes of the game. The defensive-minded guard/wing should be a steady presence in the lineup on a team otherwise in need of defense. He will need to improve his contributions on the offensive end to maintain his playing time, so his output and shooting were encouraging after a positive preseason.